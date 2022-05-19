Amber Heard's makeup artist details how she'd cover actor's bruises

Amber Heard's makeup artist has appeared in court to give her account of the actress's alleged injuries and how she'd cover them.

Melanie Inglessis did her makeup for her Late Late Show appearance, where Heard claims she had a split lip and head injuries.

"When I came to the penthouse to do Amber's makeup, she had injuries," Inglessis testified.

"It looked like somebody had head butted her lightly so she had discolouration here under both eyes and the bridge of the nose."

