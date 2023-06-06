Horrified hikers arrive at Mount Everest base camp - to find it covered in trash

A hiker who reached Mount Everest base camp was horrified to discover the area of beauty covered in piles of trash.

Tenzi Sherpa noted touring companies would cut their logos from the likes of tents and helmets, before leaving it on the mountain to rot.

"It was the dirtiest camp I have ever seen. There were lots of tents, empty oxygen bottles, steel bowls, spoons, sanitation pads, and paper. These were all used by humans", he said.

"I would like to request the government to punish companies who leave their trash on the mountain. It's a huge problem we are all facing."

