Try Guys' Ned Fulmer reacts to firing amid cheating claims

Ned Fulmer has responded after he was ousted from the Try Guys group following accusations of cheating with a co-worker.

The group released a statement on Instagram, after photos circulated on Reddit.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” he wrote after being seen kissing Try Guys producer Alex Herring.

“I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."

