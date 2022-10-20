Newsnight guest applauded for saying 'you can't treat mortgages like prime ministers'

A member of the Newsnight audience is being praised for his calm and collected response about his anger towards Liz Truss.

The man and his partner, from Sunderland, spoke about their difficulties with remortgaging and the other rising bills that come with it.

“People will live with that [government mistakes] for years to come. They can’t treat mortgages like Prime Ministers," he said.

"What's been clear over the last six [or] seven weeks since she's been in power is that they've not made anything better, in fact they've actively made it worse."

