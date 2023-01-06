Prince Harry spills on cocaine past in new trailer for tell-all interview

Prince Harry has admitted he would use drugs, including cocaine, as a teenager to help him feel 'different' in a new trailer for his tell-all ITV interview set to air on Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex told Tom Bradby how he began taking “marijuana, magic mushrooms and cocaine”, as it's “important to acknowledge”.

“I was a 17-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order", he wrote in a translated version of his book 'Spare'.

Harry: The Interview, airs on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on 8 January.



