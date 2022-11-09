Republicans lose it over Kari Lake's mid-term election defeat

A group of Republicans were on a call on Conservative Daily podcast when they reacted to the news of Kari Lake's election defeat - and they didn't take it well.

Host Joe Oltmann, along with Ashe Epp, and Draza Smith looked glum as they struggled to process that the Arizona candidate hadn't stormed ahead of opponent, Katie Hobbs.

"I told you they can't let her be governor", Epp says. "She'll investigate."

"We can see the fraud," Oltmann chimes in. "I'm still beside myself sitting here looking at all the things we're dealing with."

