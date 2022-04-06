A nurse is set to run the 26-mile Boston Marathon in full scrubs to raise awareness of the lack of mental health support for Covid staff.

30-year-old Sam Roecker from Pennsylvania has been running since she was around 12 years old, and decided to combine her passion with her job for a good cause.

"It's a little different, it's a little more material that's for sure," she told Fox. "I was looking for a way to bring some kind of positivity to my co-workers."

Roecker has raised over $22,000 so far.

