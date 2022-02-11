Spain to allow unvaccinated children to enter with PCR test

Spain is gearing up to allow unvaccinated children with a negative PCR test to enter the country starting Monday, February 14.

"As one of the world's favourite tourism destinations, we are committed to making travel to Spain a safe and easy experience for our visitors, especially for families travelling with children," said Reyes Maroto, Spain's Minister for Trade, Industry and Tourism.

She added: "We hope that with these changes, many families will choose Spain to enjoy safe and memorable holidays together."

Sign up to our newsletters here.