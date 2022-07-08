Video

Tucker Carlson believes lecturing men on male privilege contributes to mass shootings

Fox News host Tucker Carlson believes that men being lectured on male privilege contributes to mass shootings.

The comments are just one of a string of recent controversies.

"There are a lot of young men in America who suddenly look and act like this guy," he said during a live report on the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

"And yet the authorities in their lives, mostly women, never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. 'You are male, you are privileged.

"Imagine that, try and imagine an unhealthier, unhappier life than that."

