Cost of living: The UK's cheapest supermarket for 2023 has been revealed

The UK's cheapest supermarket for 2023 has been revealed as Aldi.

Research done by the consumer organisation Which? compared the prices of 48 popular products such as Heinz beans, tea bags and milk, to find out which supermarket sold them cheapest overall.

An average shop at the discount supermarket was found to cost £81.60, while at the other end of the scale, Waitrose charged £112.62 for the same products.

Lidl fell closely behind Aldi averaging at £83.24.

