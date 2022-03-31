Ukraine group is providing free mental health support for locals impacted by trauma

A group of trained psychotherapists in Ukraine are offering free mental health support to those affected by the trauma.

Pavlo Domanskyy has been boarding his windows up with mattresses so he can stay safe and deliver the support via Zoom, despite being in the middle of the warzone.

When asked how he comforts fellow locals during the calls, he told Fox: "Imagine that I'm holding your hand right now."



To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.