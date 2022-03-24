Protestor played air raid siren at Ukraine protest in London

A protestor in London's Trafalgar Square blared air raid sirens from a speaker to attract the attention of passers-by, as he spoke of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

"Can you imagine this in London?" the protestor shouts, as the terrifying sound fills the square. "Parents hear it six, seven, seven times per day. In the middle of the night, in the morning, in the day".

The protestor appeared to have a flag that read 'Putin' in red paint, dripping like blood.

