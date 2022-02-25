Video

‘Afraid for people living in Ukraine’: Russians talk about Putin’s attack

As Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Russian civilians are speaking out against the attack.

“I don’t like it, and I don’t want it to be like that at all,” one person said.

Another added: “I’m afraid that something will happen here, and I am afraid for people who live in Ukraine.”

