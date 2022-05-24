UK encourages Ukrainian refugees, now says they face Rwanda if undocumented

Ukrainians who have come to the UK undocumented could be included in the government's Rwanda deportation plans, in a bid to stop encouraging people to come here without a visa.

The visa process has been slow, and through desperation, many have found their way into the country by other means. There is a large Ukrainian population in the UK, why is why they want to be here rather than somewhere else.

However, Priti Patel told Newsy: "There is no reason why they should be undocumented...they are here legitimately and legally."

