The largest 'vampire' gathering world record has been broken in the UK

1,369 people in Whitby, North Yorkshire, have broken a world record for the biggest group of 'vampires' in one place.

Whitby Abbey celebrated the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker’s Dracula by making the attempt, which beat the previous record of 1,039 set in Virginia in 2011.

“We are quite strict about the official costume that is allowed. This is a traditional fancy dress vampire costume," says adjudicator, Jack Brookbank.

“It must include black shoes, black trousers or dress, waistcoat, shirt, black cape or collared overcoat and fangs."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

