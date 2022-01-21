Rory Stewart says Partygate should be ‘last nail’ in Boris Johnson’s coffin

Rory Stewart has suggested Partygate should be the “last nail in the coffin” for Boris Johnson.

The former Tory MP appeared on Sky News to discuss the prime minister, suggesting he should resign over the scandal.

“I believe politicians should resign and I don’t see what future he has. He may be able to survive for another few months, but he is badly wounded,” Mr Stewart said.

He also suggested it was “very disturbing” that Mr Johnson was ever elected as prime minister.

