Tony Blair says Tory government has ‘no plan’ for Britain’s future

Sir Tony Blair has suggested there is a "gaping hole in the governing of Britain where new ideas should be" as he criticised the Tory government.

The former prime minister specifically hit out at Boris Johnson's policy of "levelling up", suggesting the slogan is a "misdirection" of the nation's problem.

He also referenced the "rage" the UK public are feeling over the alleged Downing Street parties.

"Maybe Boris Johnson goes and maybe he doesn’t. But the real problem is the absence of a government plan for Britain’s future," Mr Blair said.

