Eric Trump almost breaks down during Fox News interview

Eric Trump almost broke down in tears during a Fox News interview while discussing the “attacks” against his father.

The American buisnessman appeared on Sean Hannity’s show to defend his father as a US congressional committee prepares to investigate the former president’s handling of administration documents.

The Trump Organization’s long-time accounting firm, Mazars USA, is also cutting ties with the company, writing in a court filing that a decade’s worth of Donald Trump’s financial statements could no longer be relied upon.

