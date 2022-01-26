Liz Truss '100% supportive' of Boris Johnson despite public anger over birthday party

Liz Truss has confirmed she is "100 per cent supportive" of Boris Johnson, despite public anger over partygate.

The prime minister is facing calls to resign after it emerged he attended a lockdown-breaking birthday party thrown for him in June 2020.

When asked if she has leadership ambitions of her own, Ms Truss suggested she is still behind Mr Johnson.

"I'm 100 per cent supportive of the prime minister. He has done a great job," the foreign secretary said on Wednesday morning.

"I want him to continue doing the job."

