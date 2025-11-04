Watch: John Lewis just dropped its 2025 Christmas advert and it's a tear-jerker

The iconic UK retailer John Lewis has released its much-anticipated 2025 Christmas advert, centring on a father-son bond and a gift that speaks volumes.

A teenage son hands his dad a vinyl of the 1990s club classic “Where Love Lives” by Alison Limerick, when the father plays it, he’s transported back through youth and memory until he returns to the living room and embraces his son.

The soundtrack shifts into a new version of the song by Labrinth, giving the visual nostalgia an emotional pull.

Launching earlier than ever on 4 November, the simple family story has resonated with viewers and people are genuinely reaching for the tissues.

