Liz Truss left speechless when questioned on mortgage rises

Liz Truss left an awkward silence during an interview with BBC Radio Stoke this morning, when she struggled to answer a question around brutal mortgage rises.

The prime minister was on a tangent about how bringing new business to Britain would help places such as Stoke in the long-run, bringing them higher salaries.

"By borrowing more and putting our mortgages up," John Acres brutally responded, leaving Truss speechless.

You can hear her sigh down the microphone, before scrambling to formulate a justification.

