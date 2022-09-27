Matt Hancock shares 'favourite moment' from his politics career on TikTok

Matt Hancock has joined TikTok, and he's already ready to spill the tea on his favourite moments as a politician.

Answering a follower's question, the former health secretary recorded himself gushing about the vaccine rollout.

"We worked so hard at it for just under a year, we got it going in record time," he said. "Crucially it was the way out of the pandemic, and I was so proud that we in the UK had made this all happen first."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.