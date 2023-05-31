Tory MP Mel Stride has been quizzed over whether struggling mums should be prosecuted if caught shoplifting baby formula.

The work and pensions secretary faced a grilling from Kay Burley, when he maintained that 'shoplifting is wrong'.

"All theft is wrong, of course I would never justify that", he said. "That's down to each individual store that may find itself in that situation to make those judgments."

However, he insisted that the government was 'on the side' of those 'struggling the most'.

