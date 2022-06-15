Stanley Johnson defends Boris' Partygate rule-breaking

Boris Johnson's dad, Stanley, has been defending the prime minister's Partygate scandal, insisting claims his son was amoral are 'garbage'.

He was grilled by Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show, where the journalist brought up Johnson breaking the laws he had made.

"I think that it is time to move on from that," Stanley insisted.

"You know, it was a situation where, yes, he had a drink… he had a glass in his hand and that is it!"

