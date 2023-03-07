Donald Trump's CPAC speech was interrupted by a very rude song about him

As Donald Trump embarked on another misinformation-packed speech at CPAC over the weekend, one bit that wasn't shown on TV was the moment Instagram's infamous 'Subway DJ' interrupted with a rather rude song.

Wheeling a giant speaker into the conference room, he started blaring out Nipsey Hussle's song 'F*** Donald Trump', much to the disapproval of attendees.

He was quickly ushered out of the room by security to the sound of booing from the crowd.

