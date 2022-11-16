The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump running for president in 2024 seven years ago

The Simpsons producer Al Jean has driven the internet crazy after pointing out that the cartoon has correctly predicted another major event: Donald Trump running for president again.

The episode, which is from 2015 and is titled 'Bart To The Future', features a sign which says 'Trump 2024' in a time when Lisa Simpson somehow ends up becoming president.

Trump made the announcement yesterday (15 November) after months of speculation about whether he'd return to office once more.

