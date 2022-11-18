This Tory MP trying to defend the errors of Brexit just gets worse

Tory MP Victoria Atkins was left red-faced on Question Time last night (17 November) when facts about the reality of Brexit were put to her.

Atkins maintained that the UK had one of the lowest inflation rates in Europe, before she was quickly cut off and reminded that other countries are at least experiencing higher growth.

"We're the only economy in the G7 to have a smaller economy than before the pandemic," Fiona Bruce added, as Atkins was left stumbling for words.

