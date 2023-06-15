Why thousands of dead fish mysteriously washed up on a beach in the US

Thousands of dead fish have mysteriously washed up on the Texas coast as a result of 'low-dissolved oxygen' in the water.

According to Texas Parks & Wildlife, low oxygen levels are common in the summer when temperatures rise, making it so the fish can't 'breathe'.

However, the footage looks like something out of a horror movie, with piles of silver carcasses lining the sand, 65 miles south of Houston.

Most of the fish are thought to be Gulf menhaden, which are often used for bait.

