A rocket is set to crash-land on Earth this weekend

A Chinese rocket is set to crash-land on Earth this weekend from its Wentian mission.

According to the Aerospace Corporation, the debris from the 23-tonne Long March 5B rocket is set to make an 'uncontrolled landing'.

But, they say you shouldn't worry too much as this isn't the first time it's happened. In fact, just last year a Chinese rocket crashed into the Indian Ocean, and given that 70% of Earth is water, it's likely a similar outcome will happen again.

