Rob Beckett took brutal aim at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during last night's Bafta TV awards (14 May), amid rumours of a rift between the hosting duo.

The comedian was listing all of the notable people who were at the event, including Imelda Staunton.

“She’s nominated for her performance in The Crown", he began, before adding: "Apparently, Phil and Holly got to watch that a couple of days before everybody else."

He was referencing the infamous 'Queuegate' situation before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

