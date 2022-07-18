Dermot O'Leary calls Alison Hammond a 'b***h' live on This Morning

Dermot O'Leary left This Morning viewers red-faced when he called Alison Hammon a "b***h" on live TV.

The pair, who are on hosting duties, were looking back at when O'Leary worked on Big Brother.

Hammond suggested he was a better TV presenter back then, to which he quipped: "Such a b***h."

She looked shocked as the 49-year-old realised what he'd said, adding,"ooh. Apologise for that language" - before he quickly moved on from the awkward topic.

