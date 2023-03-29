Following the tragic news of Paul O'Grady's death, fans are remembering a hilarious moment between his alter-go Lily Savage and Hulk Hogan, along with 'Macho Man' Randy Savage.

Filmed for The Big Breakfast in 1996, the wrestler and the drag queen discuss having the same surname, when Hulk Hogan chimes in: "But are you both Randy today?"

O'Grady (as Savage), continues to make hilarious British references as Hogan and (Randy) Savage appear to have no idea what's going on. TV gold.



