Meghan Markle reveals 'The Handmaid’s Tale’ director will make her documentary

Meghan Markle has finally addressed her upcoming Netfilx documentary series with husband, Prince Harry in a new interview.

The Duchess spoke with Variety, revealing that Liz Garbus, director of The Handmaid's Tale, will be taking the reigns on the show.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story, a seasoned director whose work I have long admired,” she said.

“We’re trusting our story to someone else and that means it will go through their lens.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

