Piers Morgan admits he had a 'great night' after being booed at NTA's

Piers Morgan has admitted he had a 'great night' after being booed by the crowd at the National Television Awards.

He had been nominated for his TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, however, the audience didn't seem to be on board when his name got called out.

“Got mocked by a host I’ve never heard of…Got booed by an audience of shrieking banshees…Got beaten by Graham bloody Norton..And now getting the first limo I can find to get the hell outta here", Morgan tweeted after the event.

