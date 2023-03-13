Paul Mescal ate same Wahaca meal ‘50 days in a row’ for odd reason

Paul Mescal is thought to have eaten the same meal '50 days in a row' during his run in A Streetcar Named Desire, to help curb his superstition.

Restauranteur Thomasina Miers says that the Irish actor came to Mexican eatery, Wahaca, in London 'every day' to order a chicken quesadilla, two chicken tacos, patatas bravas, and a Coke.

The show has been running for 12 weeks at the intimate Almeida Theatre in the capital, and will be moving to the Phoenix Theatre for a further six weeks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters