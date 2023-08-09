Help I Sexted My Boss often has grizzly listener stories that are enough to make anyone cringe, but a recent episode has proven too much even for hosts Jordan North and William Hanson.

The duo were left in silence when one woman emailed in with a predicament that saw her not only find and use an NSFW object under her mum's bed...but later discover it was modelled off her dad.

"I think we're done", North says, fighting tears.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter