Female referees set to officiate men's World Cup for the first time ever

A number of female referees are set to officiate the men's World Cup for the first time in history - a decision which has been met with an outpouring of praise.

Three female referees and three assistants will head to Qatar this winter, including Stephanie Frappart, Salima Mukansanga, and Yoshimi Yamashita.

"We clearly emphasise that it is quality that counts for us and not gender," chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina said. "They deserve to be at the FIFA World Cup because they constantly perform at a really high level."

