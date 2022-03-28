Jack Grealish jokes with young Aston Villa fan that he 'doesn't like him anymore'

Cameras caught the moment Jack Grealish asked a young Aston Villa fan if his move to Manchester City meant he didn't like him anymore.

The footballer was at England training when he went over to the stand to greet the boy and his family who were watching on.

When he admitted he supported Jack's former team, the midfielder joked: "Villa? I bet you don't like me anymore then, do you?" Hilariously, the youngster nodded in response.

Grealish made the move from his long-term club Aston Villa to Manchester City in 2021.

