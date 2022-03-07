Russian gymnast wears pro-war 'Z' symbol after losing to Ukrainian competitor

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has come under fire after wearing the 'Z' war symbol on his chest at the Doha World Cup medal ceremony.



Kuliak took home a bronze medal, while Ukraine's Illia Kovtun scored gold after competing in parallel bars. The 'Z' symbol is associated with Russian pro-war military vehicles during the Ukraine invasion. Kuliak is to face disciplinary action after The International Gymnastics Federation described the move as "shocking behaviour".

