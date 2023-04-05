Bus driver who went viral for screaming at kids reveals what provoked her

An Ohio bus driver who blew up online after screaming at kids on a school bus is speaking out, after she was forced to resign.

Jackie Miller, from Amherst, could be heard threatening to 'kick some serious a**', but insists the torment had been going on for a long time, and a girl spraying perfume tipped it over the edge.

"She sprayed perfume on the bus and I had a horrible asthma attack. I had to stop the bus, grab my inhaler", she told 3News.

"I do apologise for my actions, but I won't take it back."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters