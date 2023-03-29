Woman climbs on stage at opera to scold actor for convincing villain performance

Cameras have captured the moment a woman climbed on stage to scold an actress for her convincing opera villain performance in China.

Actors were mid-performance on 'Golden Flower Girl' to a packed theatre in Shantou, Guangdong province, when the actress playing the hero's mean sister-in-law - Huang - was just a little too believable for one audience member.

A member of the production was forced to usher the woman back to her seat after she jumped up and began heckling and pointing at the actor.

