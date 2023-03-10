Skins cast member finds original script and it's seriously nostalgic

A member of the original cast of Skins has been showing fans the moment she unearthed an original script from the hit noughties TV show on TikTok.

April J Pearson played Michelle, and she seemed excited to be showing off her season one episode one script from 2006, making fans think a reunion announcement was coming.

However, she instead ended up showing the description of 'Tony' (played by Nicholas Hoult), who was described on paper as 'blonde' and 'rake thin', joking that he definitely didn't turn out like that on-screen.

