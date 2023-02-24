Moment Catfish meets woman who thinks she's in a relationship with George Ezra

A new episode of the UK Catfish spin-off explores the story of a British woman who thought she had been in a relationship with George Ezra for months.

Helen previously went on This Morning to talk about her 'relationship', and features in the new season of Catfish as Oobah Butler and Nella Rose track down who is behind the online account.

'George Ezra' has also reportedly asked Helen for money in the past.

"I don't know if she knows entirely what she's getting into sometimes", her daughter, who called Catfish, said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters