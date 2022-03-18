The trailer for the final season of Derry Girls dropped for St Patrick's Day

In honour of St Patrick's Day, the trailer for the final season of Channel 4's Derry Girls has been released.

This is the third season of the comedy based around the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and all of the usual favourites including Orla, Erin, Michelle, James and Clare will be returning.

Damien Molony, known for his role in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'Crashing' will be joining as a new character.

While the trailer doesn't give much away and the show is yet to get a release date, fans are sure to be excited.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.