Trailer released for film adaption of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Streaming service Tubi has released the trailer for Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, which is a made-for-TV adaption of the lawsuit which rocked Hollywood.

In the clip, Mark Hapka and Megan Davis are seen as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as they take to the courtroom in a complete play-by-play of the trial we saw live less than six months ago.

It also shows fictionalised behind-the-scenes conversations the public didn't get to see.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is set to air on Tubi from 30 September in the US.

