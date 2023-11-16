Diana’s sweet nickname for Prince William revealed in The Crown season 6

Diana, Princess of Wales' sweet nickname for young Prince William has been revealed in part one of The Crown season 6.

In episode one, the royal goes to wake her sons up for the summer holidays and lovingly refers to William as 'Wombat'.

Meanwhile, it's speculated that 'Good King Harry' was the name she gave to her youngest.

Part one of the show's final season focuses on the weeks leading up to her death in Paris.

