The Crown season 5 trailer has landed and it's set to be explosive

The Crown season five trailer has landed just weeks before the show is released on Netflix, and it's set to be explosive.

Primarily focused around the divorce of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, tensions rise as she sits down for a scathing public interview about what goes on inside the family.

We'll also see Windsor Castle catching fire, sparking controversy over who should be responsible for its repair.

Imelda Staunton is taking over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

The Crown season five will be released on 9 November.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

