Donald Trump introduces granddaughter Kai to 'fake news'

President Donald Trump introduced his granddaughter to the press at 2am on a flight home from a UFC fight, April 13.

Speaking with the press aboard Air Force One, Trump brought his granddaughter Kai into the conference and told her: "You know the Fake News? This is the Fake News.”

He went on to describe her as a great athlete and praised her golfing skills before continuing to answer questions regarding potential human rights violations in an El Salvador prison where the U.S. are sending deportees.

