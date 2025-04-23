Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett calls Elon Musk an idiot on Jimmy Kimmel

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett put Musk on blast in an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show this week (April 22).

Calling the tech giant an idiot, Crockett went on to tell people not to believe that he's genius, he just "knows how to hire smart people".

Musk had been leading a new advisory body called the Department for Government Efficiency (Doge), but has had to take a significant step back in the last few days as profits for his business Tesla have plummeted.

