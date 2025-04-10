Meta whistleblower claims Zuckerberg handed user data to Chinese Communist party

Ex Meta employee Sarah Wynn Williams claimed in a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing that Facebook bosses repeatedly undermined US national security to create $18 billion business in China.

Williams went on to allege the parent company of Facebook and Instagram worked with Beijing to build censorship tools aimed at silencing critics of the Chinese Community Party.

Despite pushback from Meta, Williams tell all memoir Careless People climbed the Amazon top 10 best sellers last month.

Meta have refuted these claims saying her statements were divorced from reality.

A Meta spokesperson slammed her remarks as being “divorced from reality and riddled with false claims” in a statement shared with The Independent prior to the hearing. “While Mark Zuckerberg himself was public about our interest in offering our services in China and details were widely reported beginning over a decade ago, the fact is this: we do not operate our services in China today.”

Why not read...





Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings